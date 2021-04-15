Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Hold

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

