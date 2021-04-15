Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $211.23 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.73 to $211.23 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $6,667,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

