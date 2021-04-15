Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $132.05, but opened at $145.38. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $153.34, with a volume of 10,907 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $135,583,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zai Lab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.