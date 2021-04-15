ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0742 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ZCore has a total market cap of $697,827.81 and $3,988.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,401,969 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

