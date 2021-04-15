Zelman & Associates Lowers The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average of $277.67. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $322.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

