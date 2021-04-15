Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 8.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $43.92. 11,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 280,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $171,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,884,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

