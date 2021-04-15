Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.60. Zepp Health shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 3,301 shares traded.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

