ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $742.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

