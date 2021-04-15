zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €195.29 ($229.75).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €258.40 ($304.00) on Monday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €98.90 ($116.35) and a 12 month high of €267.60 ($314.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €217.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €180.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

