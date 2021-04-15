Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zuora traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 10015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

ZUO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $1,464,607 over the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zuora by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zuora by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zuora by 194.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.