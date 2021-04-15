Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 432 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 408.08.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.