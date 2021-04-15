Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 5032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Specifically, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

