$104.66 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce sales of $104.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.62 million and the highest is $107.93 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $111.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $482.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

In related news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,634. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

