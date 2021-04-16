$21.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $21.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.23 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $86.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.48 billion to $89.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.50 billion to $93.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,731,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919,645. The stock has a market cap of $334.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

