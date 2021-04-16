$427.68 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $427.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.30 million and the highest is $434.20 million. CDK Global reported sales of $516.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 328,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,356. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

