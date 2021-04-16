$83.36 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce $83.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $84.73 million. CAI International posted sales of $105.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $350.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.50 million to $354.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $373.15 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $373.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. CAI International has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $777.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

