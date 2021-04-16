Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.34. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 16,172 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $249.76 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

