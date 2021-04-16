Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 28,156 Shares

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 28,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £67,855.96 ($88,654.25).

A Christopher (Chris) Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

Shares of AMS opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Friday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.50 ($3.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of £572.08 million and a P/E ratio of 68.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.