Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective (up from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

ARE opened at C$19.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

