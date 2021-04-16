Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$19.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.87. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

