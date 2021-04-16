Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after purchasing an additional 183,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

