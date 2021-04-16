Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.23.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE AC opened at C$25.43 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.44.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 over the last quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.