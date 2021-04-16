Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.55.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

