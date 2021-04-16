Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

BRY stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

