Apria’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 21st (NYSE:HAYW)

Apria’s (NYSE:HAYW) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 21st. Apria had issued 40,277,778 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Apria’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Apria has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

