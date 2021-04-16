Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.09

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.09 ($74.22) and traded as high as €71.80 ($84.47). Basf shares last traded at €70.96 ($83.48), with a volume of 2,569,122 shares changing hands.

BAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

About Basf (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

