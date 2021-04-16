Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 189,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,824,880 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $27.93.

The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

