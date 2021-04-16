BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.87 ($64.55).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €51.76 ($60.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.02. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

