BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 35.3% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $643,429.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

