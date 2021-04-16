Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. 52,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,465,576 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $20.56.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,621,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

