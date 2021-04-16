Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $65.75

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $69.65. 308,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,796. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.