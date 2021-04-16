CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00278928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.00734255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,280.94 or 0.99303550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.03 or 0.00849886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

