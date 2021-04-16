Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.25.

CAS stock opened at C$14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

