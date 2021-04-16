Chevron Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Chevron by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 54,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Chevron by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

