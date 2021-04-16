CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTPCY remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. CITIC has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

