Comparing VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) & Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Iridium Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VU1 and Iridium Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A Iridium Communications 1 2 1 0 2.00

Iridium Communications has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than VU1.

Volatility & Risk

VU1 has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VU1 and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VU1 N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications -27.09% -3.09% -1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VU1 and Iridium Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications $560.44 million 9.94 -$162.00 million ($0.63) -65.92

VU1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iridium Communications.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats VU1 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VU1

Vu1 Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various mercury free light bulbs based on its proprietary light emitting technology. It offers R30 reflector lights for recessed lighting fixtures; A19 Edisonian screw-in lights; R40 reflector flood lights for recessed lighting fixtures; R20/R63 reflectors; and PAR38 spot reflectors primarily for outdoor applications. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence agencies, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

