Contrasting Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.62 -$12.00 million $0.91 24.19 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.94

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 5 5 0 2.50 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus price target of $33.82, indicating a potential upside of 53.67%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 88.98%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

