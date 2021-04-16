Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NGD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.56.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.