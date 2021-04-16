Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.43.

The stock has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

