CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CSX traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $99.07, with a volume of 9995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.36.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Get CSX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.