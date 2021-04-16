Decentraland Price Tops $1.27 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $645.44 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00065818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.52 or 0.00713539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00088061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.10 or 0.05722620 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,513 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

