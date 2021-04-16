Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

