Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.37 ($61.62).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €48.09 ($56.58) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.78. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.