Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €67.50 by UBS Group

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.14 ($74.28).

ETR DLG opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €26.24 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.53.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

