Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

FANG stock opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

