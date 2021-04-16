Dominic Fisher Purchases 32,325 Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher bought 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £24,890.25 ($32,519.27).

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock opened at GBX 80.67 ($1.05) on Friday. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 81.80 ($1.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.51%.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

