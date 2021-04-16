ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE E opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

