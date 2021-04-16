EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.03 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 17.87 ($0.23). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 16.92 ($0.22), with a volume of 5,107,732 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENQ. Barclays began coverage on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

