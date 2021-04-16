Equities Analysts Set Expectations for iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

IRTC stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.87. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $91,506,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

