F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of F & M Bank stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.63. F & M Bank has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

